Philadelphia 76ers Have Positive Injury Update vs Pacers
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been competing without two of their centers. Joel Embiid has been in and out of the lineup all season long, while the primary backup, Andre Drummond, recently suffered a toe injury that has kept him off the court for an extended period of time.
The toe concern started on December 23. In a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Drummond played for just seven minutes. He would go on to miss three games.
On New Year’s Day, Drummond returned to the court to face the Sacramento Kings for 20 minutes off the bench. He played well, producing 10 points and securing nine rebounds.
Drummond would get the following game off, as it marked the second night of a back-to-back set. Two nights after the loss to the Golden State Warriors, Drummond came off the bench for eight minutes against the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he hasn’t been in uniform.
Approaching Saturday’s game on the road, Drummond has missed six games in a row. In Friday’s practice, Drummond was labeled as a full participant. On the injury report, he’s been upgraded to probable. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Nick Nurse is optimistic Drummond will make his return on Saturday.
With Joel Embiid out again, there is a chance Drummond could land back in the starting five.
Guerschon Yabusele Lands on the Injury Report
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have listed Guerschon Yabusele as questionable. The veteran is dealing with right knee swelling ahead of the game.
When the Sixers held a practice session on Friday morning before taking off for Indiana, Yabusele was one of a few players to sit out.
Since the start of the new year, Yabusele has started in all but one of the games he played. Over that span, the veteran averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. While attempting four threes per game, Yabusele is averaging 41 percent from deep.
Over the offseason, the Sixers added Yabusele to the roster after he had a standout run for France in the 2024 Summer Olympics. The former Boston Celtics draft pick struck a buyout with Real Madrid and gambled on himself with a one-year deal in Philadelphia.
Appearing in all 39 games for the Sixers so far, Yabusele has produced 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game. He’s averaging 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three this season.
