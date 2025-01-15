All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Hopeful for Joel Embiid's Return vs Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers hope to get Joel Embiid back in the mix against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Firing up the week with a back-to-back set, the Philadelphia 76ers hope to get a handful of reinforcements. One name to keep an eye on is the veteran center, Joel Embiid.

Lately, Embiid has been battling one of his few setbacks this season. Currently, Embiid is dealing with a foot sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report. The seven-time All-Star suffered the setback ahead of the December 25 matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Heading into Tuesday’s outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 76ers ruled out Embiid as soon as they revealed the injury report. It was a disappointing result, considering Embiid had a chance to play over the weekend after he was upgraded to questionable.

However, there could be a hint of optimism since the OKC matchup was the first night of the back-to-back. All season long, Embiid has missed at least one of those games, if healthy.

Embiid’s status couldn’t be confirmed as early as Tuesday night, but Sixers head coach Nick Nurse remained hopeful.

“Hopefully, tomorrow is a good day, and he’s ready to go,” Nurse told reporters.

The Sixers came up way short against the Thunder on Tuesday night. With a 118-102 loss, the Sixers dropped to 15-23 on the year.

Embiid wasn’t the only player to miss the action on Tuesday. Beyond Jared McCain and KJ Martin, who are out for extended periods, the Sixers rolled without Andre Drummond, Paul George, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, and Tyrese Maxey.

After Tuesday’s loss, Nick Nurse didn’t have an immediate answer on the status of any of those guys. The same can be said for the seven-time All-Star center.

At this point, Embiid has missed five games in a row. The Sixers have just one win to show for during that period. The last time Embiid took the court was on January 4, when he clocked in for 28 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets.

In 13 games this season, Embiid averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He made his season debut against the Knicks on November 12. At the time, Embiid accounted for 13 points, three rebounds, and five assists in the 12-point loss.

The Sixers and the Knicks will tip-off at 7 PM ET.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News