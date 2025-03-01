Philadelphia 76ers’ Next Move Revealed After Adding Former Laker
Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to add a former Los Angeles Lakers draft pick. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team agreed to bring on Jalen Hood-Schifino with a two-way contract.
Considering the Sixers already have three players on two-way deals, they’ll have to follow up with a move to waive a player who’s already a part of the roster.
It seems David Roddy could end up becoming the odd man out.
Roddy recently joined the Sixers this month, signing a 10-day deal with the team after the trade deadline. Once Roddy’s temporary contract was up, the Sixers added him back to the roster on a two-way deal once a spot cleared up.
The veteran appeared in three games for the Sixers, averaging a little under 10 minutes of action. Throughout the three-game stretch, Roddy averaged six points, three rebounds, and one assist.
Back in 2022, Roddy was a first-round pick. The Sixers made the selection before sending Roddy to the Memphis Grizzlies alongside Danny Green. Philadelphia landed De’Anthony Melton from Memphis in return.
After one full season in Memphis, Roddy was traded after 48 games during his sophomore effort. He played in 17 matchups for the Phoenix Suns last season. Over the offseason, Roddy ended up on the Atlanta Hawks via trade. Earlier this month, the Hawks cut ties with the 23-year-old.
