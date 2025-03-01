All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers’ Next Move Revealed After Adding Former Laker

Who do the Philadelphia 76ers plan to waive in order to add former Lakers player, Jalen Hood-Schifino?

Justin Grasso

Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to add a former Los Angeles Lakers draft pick. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team agreed to bring on Jalen Hood-Schifino with a two-way contract.

Considering the Sixers already have three players on two-way deals, they’ll have to follow up with a move to waive a player who’s already a part of the roster.

It seems David Roddy could end up becoming the odd man out.

Roddy recently joined the Sixers this month, signing a 10-day deal with the team after the trade deadline. Once Roddy’s temporary contract was up, the Sixers added him back to the roster on a two-way deal once a spot cleared up.

The veteran appeared in three games for the Sixers, averaging a little under 10 minutes of action. Throughout the three-game stretch, Roddy averaged six points, three rebounds, and one assist.

David Rodd
Jan 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Back in 2022, Roddy was a first-round pick. The Sixers made the selection before sending Roddy to the Memphis Grizzlies alongside Danny Green. Philadelphia landed De’Anthony Melton from Memphis in return.

After one full season in Memphis, Roddy was traded after 48 games during his sophomore effort. He played in 17 matchups for the Phoenix Suns last season. Over the offseason, Roddy ended up on the Atlanta Hawks via trade. Earlier this month, the Hawks cut ties with the 23-year-old.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News