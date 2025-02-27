Philadelphia 76ers Place Injury Timeline on Eric Gordon
After seeing specialists over the past week to figure out the next steps toward recovering from a wrist injury, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Eric Gordon opted to undergo surgery on Wednesday morning before the Sixers continued their season with a matchup against the New York Knicks.
During Nick Nurse’s pregame press conference, the head coach announced that Gordon’s surgery was successful. On Thursday, the 76ers made an official announcement, including an initial recovery timeline for the veteran sharpshooter.
via Sixers: “Eric Gordon underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist yesterday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately three months and updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.”
Gordon’s 2024-2025 NBA season concludes with 39 games played for the Sixers.
Over the offseason, the Sixers added Gordon as they made major changes to the roster. Building around the core of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers searched for seasoned veterans with plenty of experience and found a guy in the 36-year-old Gordon. Leading up to his first season with the Sixers, Gordon was averaging 37 percent from three on six attempts per game throughout nearly 900 career games.
In the 39 games he played, Gordon averaged seven points on 41 percent shooting from three. While he struggled at the start of the season, Gordon was really hitting his stride before a wrist injury sidelined him, leading him to get surgery.
Gordon is on a reported two-year contract with the Sixers. In late June, he’ll have to decide on picking up a $3.4 million player option for the 2025-2026 season or opt-out to become a free agent again. For the time being, Gordon is focused on getting healthy as the Sixers close out their 2024-2025 campaign without him.
