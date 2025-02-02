All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Player Lands Props From Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic shows love to Guerschon Yabusele.

Justin Grasso

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches from the bench during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches from the bench during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
With Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond out once again on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled out Guerschon Yabusele in the starting five against the Denver Nuggets.

The veteran standout checked in for over 36 minutes and had one of his best outings of the season against a multi-time MVP in Nikola Jokic.

Yabusele put up 17 shots from the field, which marked a season-high for him. Fortunately for the Sixers, it ended up being one of his most efficient scoring outings.

The Sixers standout made over 70 percent of his shots. Four of them came from beyond the arc. He wrapped up the game with 28 points. Yabusele also collected seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Guerschon Yabusel
Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) dunks against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

After the matchup, Yabusele landed some props from the NBA superstar, Nikola Jokic.

“I know him, and I followed a little bit of [the] Euro League last year,” Jokic told reporters on Friday.

“I played against him in Paris for the Olympic Games. I think he’s a really good player. He’s affecting the game, and he plays winning basketball, and he was winning probably all his life. He’s playing winning basketball.”

Although the Sixers have gone 0-2 against the Nuggets this year, Yabusele has impressed in front of the multi-time MVP. When the Sixers paid a visit to the Nuggets last week, Yabusele made 62 percent of his shots from the field to score 22 points.

Overall, Yabusele has been one of the Sixers’ most consistent players this year. After Friday’s game against the Nuggets, he wrapped up his 45 outing of the year.

So far, Yabusele has posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He’s been knocking down 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

