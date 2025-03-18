Philadelphia 76ers Post Official Statement Regarding Paul George
When the Philadelphia 76ers' season officially comes to a close, the biggest storyline of the 2025 campaign will be injuries. Still with about a month to go, the team officially shut down a second member of its big three.
The Sixers garnered a lot of buzz this offseason after forming of big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Many dubbed them the best-fitting trio of stars in the league, and felt they had the firepower to get Philly into the title hunt. However, things did not end up playing out that way.
Philly only ended up seeing its new trio in action for a brief stretch, as all three players dealt with injuries throughout the year. Embiid and PG spent the most time on the sidelines, and now both of their seasons have come to an early end.
At the end of February, the Sixers announced that Embiid will miss the rest of the year as he continues to seek out treatment options for his injured knee. On Monday, PG joined the former MVP on the sidelines for the remainder of the year.
Shortly after reports surfaced, the Sixers put out an official statement on social media regarding PG:
George's first season in Philly ends after just 41 appearances. In that time, he averaged 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG on 35.8% shooting from beyond the arc.
Now without two of their stars the rest of the way, securing a high draft pick is the best course of actions for the Sixers. This remains a slippery slope, as they need to fall in the top six if they don't want to surrender their first-rounder to the OKC Thunder.
