Philadelphia 76ers Provide Massive Medical Update for Joel Embiid
For the majority of this season, the health of Joel Embiid has been one of the biggest talking points regarding the Philadelphia 76ers. With about a month-and-a-half to go in the schedule, the team has opted to make a drastic decision with their star big man.
Embiid has dealt with complications from the knee injury he suffered last season all year. This has led to him appearing in just 19 games. Following the Sixers' loss to the Brooklyn Nets last weekend, the team announced that they'd be sidelining the former MVP while seeking further medical advice.
Nick Nurse was asked for an update on Embiid following practice Friday, but did not provide much. Since then, the team put out an official statement regarding his status moving forward. Upon consulting with specialists, they've opted to shut Embiid down for the remainder of the season.
Per the Sixers:
The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.
We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.
This has been a year to forget for Embiid and the Sixers, as they've fallen way short of expectations. With him officially being ruled out, the star big man ends the year with averages of 23.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 4.8 APG.
Following this news, it will now fall on Tyrese Maxey and Paul George to lead the charge the rest of the way. The Sixers will be back in action on their home floor Saturday night to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.