Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Adding Former OKC Thunder Player
While the previous offseason was quite the busy time for the Philadelphia 76ers, acquiring the likes of Caleb Martin, Paul George, Eric Gordon, as well as a plethora of re-signed contracts, their activity following the recent trade deadline is something to rival last summer.
Following the deadline, the Sixers have gone on to pick up in some capacity, players such as Chuma Okeke, David Roddy, Lonnie Walker IV, and most recently, Alex Reese.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Sixers have agreed to a two-way deal with Reese, helping fill the spot in the roster which was left by the promotion of Justin Edwards earler on in the month.
Reese comes into the Sixers' organization fresh off of a rocky short stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier on in the season, only making one brief appearance against the Atlanta Hawks in October, putting up two points.
Yet, the NBA isn't where Reese has been for the most part, as he was a consistent figure for the Rip City Remix this season, appearing in 16 games, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds.
Given the two-way status of his contract, it's worth noting that Reese will spend time with both Philadelphia and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, who find themselves in the midst of a murky season.
The Blue Coats start the second half of the season second from last in the G League's Eastern Conference, and with 14 games left in their campaign, they have very little room for error if they wish to make it to the playoffs, where they won the finals back in the 2022-23 season.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle