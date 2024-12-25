Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Andre Drummond's Playing Status vs Celtics
This season, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves among the teams slated to compete on Christmas Day. They'll travel to Boston, where they'll face off against their longtime rival in the Boston Celtics.
Leading up to this matchup, it is unclear just how many players Nick Nurse will have at his disposal. The Sixers lost a pair of players to injury against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, one of them being Andre Drummond.
Monday was a weird night for Drummond, as he saw himself ejected and then un-ejected after a technical foul on him was rescinded. However, it would still end up being an early night for the former All-Star. Drummond did not take the floor in the second half against Spurs after suffering a toe contusion.
Drummond was on the injury report for the Sixers' Christmas Day matchup, listed as questionable as he still deals with this ailment. His final status has been revealed, and he will be not be in the lineup, as he's been downgraded to out, according to the injury report.
Since returning to the Sixers in free agency, Drummond once again finds himself manning the backup center spot behind Joel Embiid. Across 24 games this year, he is averaging 6.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 0.5 APG.
With Drummond out of action against the Celtics, the Sixers will now have to rely on Guerschon Yabusele to fill in the center minutes behind Embiid.
The Sixers and the Celtics will tip-off at 5 PMET.
