76ers' Rookie 'Day-to-Day' After Thumb Injury
With the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The 19-year-old managed to become quite the threat on both sides of the court during his lone collegiate season, averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game.
Edgecombe found himself as a quality addition to a promising Sixers' backcourt, having joined the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr, Kyle Lowry, and potentially Quentin Grimes, depending on if he resigns with Philadelphia, given that he is a restricted free agent.
Sixers fans didn't have to wait long to get their first look at Edgecombe, along with Philadelphia's second-round selection Johni Broome, as the pair took to the court against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night for the opening match of the NBA Summer League campaign.
Edgecombe took to the court for 30 minutes, in which he'd drop a 28-point 10-rebound double-double, converting his shots on 48 percent accuracy. The Bahamian star would also record two blocks, a steal, along with four rebounds.
While Philadelphia fans were looking forward to getting another look at their new signing on Monday night, they wouldn't get it, as Edgecombe sat out of the match due to a contusion in his left thumb, as reported by The Athletic's Tory Jones. As things stand, Edgecombe is being considered day-to-day due to the injury, which could leave him questionable for Philadelphia's match against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
The 19-year-old's spot in TJ DiLeo's starting lineup was taken by Judah Mintz, who dropped 11 points in the Summer League opener against the Jazz. Mintz spent last season in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats, with whom he averaged 18.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.
