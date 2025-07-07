76ers' Rookie Deemed 'Winner' in NBA Draft
When the Philadelphia 76ers landed the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, speculation instantly surrounded the team regarding what they were going to do with it.
Given that the Sixers landed the pick after a disappointing season, which saw the debut of their new big three consisting of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, it provided them a unique opportunity to upgrade what was already a possible title contender.
While there was some thought about trading down for a later pick in the draft alongside additional assets, Philadelphia's front office decided to keep the third overall selection, with which they selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The 19-year-old averaged 15 points and 2.1 steals per game during his time with the Bears, managing to become a threat on both sides of the court.
As he seems to be settling into his new life with the Sixers, Edgecombe was among those deemed a "winner" in a recent draft night retrospective by CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger, who places the Bahamian in that category due to the immediate chances at potenital playoff glory he's set to receive next season.
"It's rare that a player drafted No. 3 overall gets an opportunity to compete for a title," Ward-Henninger writes. "But Edgecombe will get that chance if the 76ers' core of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey can stay healthy next season.
Apart from the aforementioned Maxey and George, Edgecombe is set to join the backcourt talents of Eric Gordon, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr, and potentially Quentin Grimes, if the 25-year-old ends up resigning with Philadelphia, given he is a restricted free agent.
For Edgecombe, he's currently in the midst of his first NBA Summer League campaign with the Sixers, having dropped 28 points, ten rebounds, and four assists in his debut with his new team as they fell to the Utah Jazz, 89-93.
