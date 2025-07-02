76ers’ Summer League Opener Named Top 5 ‘Must-See’ Game
The NBA 2K26 Summer League is an opportunity for the league’s upcoming talent to showcase their skills. Starting on July 10 in Las Vegas, there will be 76 games played over 11 days.
NBA.com’s Brian Martin released a list of the league’s top five must-see games. The Philadelphia 76ers’ opening match against the San Antonio Spurs is positioned at No. 2.
“Before he shares the court with the past two Kia Rookie of the Year winners Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, Harper will lead San Antonio’s Summer League squad to showcase his lead guard skills and crafty finishes in a new environment. Meanwhile, Edgecombe is a highlight waiting to happen. A superior athlete with a mixtape’s worth of jaw-dropping plays in his bag, Edgecombe gets a chance to open that bag for the first time as a Sixer.”
Spurs rookie Dylan Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists during his lone season at Rutgers. The 19-year-old guard is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper.
Meanwhile, 76ers rookie Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his one season at Baylor. The Bahamas native gained some notoriety after playing in the 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
In addition to Edgecombe, Izan Almansa, Johni Broome, Jack Clark, Alex Reese, Hunter Sallis, and Saint Thomas will be on Philadelphia’s summer roster.
The 76ers’ Las Vegas opener is scheduled for Thursday, July 10 at 10 p.m. EST. Their other Summer League opponents include the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Dallas Mavericks.
