All 76ers

76ers’ Summer League Opener Named Top 5 ‘Must-See’ Game

Which rookie will win their Summer League debut?

Eric Jay Santos

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA 2K26 Summer League is an opportunity for the league’s upcoming talent to showcase their skills. Starting on July 10 in Las Vegas, there will be 76 games played over 11 days. 

NBA.com’s Brian Martin released a list of the league’s top five must-see games. The Philadelphia 76ers’ opening match against the San Antonio Spurs is positioned at No. 2.

“Before he shares the court with the past two Kia Rookie of the Year winners Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, Harper will lead San Antonio’s Summer League squad to showcase his lead guard skills and crafty finishes in a new environment. Meanwhile, Edgecombe is a highlight waiting to happen. A superior athlete with a mixtape’s worth of jaw-dropping plays in his bag, Edgecombe gets a chance to open that bag for the first time as a Sixer.”

Dylan Harper
May 13, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Dylan Harper (29) participates in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists during his lone season at Rutgers. The 19-year-old guard is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. 

Meanwhile, 76ers rookie Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his one season at Baylor. The Bahamas native gained some notoriety after playing in the 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

In addition to Edgecombe, Izan Almansa, Johni Broome, Jack Clark, Alex Reese, Hunter Sallis, and Saint Thomas will be on Philadelphia’s summer roster. 

The 76ers’ Las Vegas opener is scheduled for Thursday, July 10 at 10 p.m. EST. Their other Summer League opponents include the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Dallas Mavericks. 

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Home/News