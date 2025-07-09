Sixers Adding Former Atlanta Hawks Player
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly adding a former Atlanta Hawks forward. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Dominick Barlow will be joining the team on a two-way contract.
via @ShamsCharania: The Philadelphia 76ers are signing former Spurs and Hawks forward Dominick Barlow on a two-way NBA contract, Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar tells ESPN.
Hailing from Hackensack, New Jersey, Barlow played high school ball at St. Joe’s Prep in Philadelphia. Instead of taking the traditional NCAA route, he played in the Overtime Elite league before entering the NBA Draft in 2022.
Barlow went undrafted but landed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Over a two-year span, Barlow appeared in 61 games for the Spurs. He averaged 14 minutes on the court. The young forward posted averages of four points, four rebounds, and one assist. He made 51 percent of his shots from the field.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Barlow appeared in 35 games for the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged four points and two rebounds in roughly 11 minutes of action.
As a follow-up, the Sixers are expected to part ways with Alex Reese. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Reese will be waived after spending some time with the Sixers during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The Sixers rolled out Reese for 14 games. He posted averages of five points and three rebounds, while making 47 percent of his shots from the field.
