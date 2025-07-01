Sixers Adding Trendon Watford in NBA Free Agency
On Monday night, the NBA's free agency window finally opened after what was an eventful playoffs and draft, meaning teams from around the association can negotiate with players to bolster their rosters ahead of the upcoming campaign. It only took the Philadelphia 76ers a few hours into the window to make a move, as they added some depth in their forward department.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Sixers have agreed to a multi-year deal with Trendon Watford, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets. Last season under Jordi Fernandez, Watford averaged 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, sharing the frontcourt at the Barclays Center with Nic Claxton.
Watford initially got his start with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season, before making his move to the Big Apple in August 2023, where he would make over 107 appearances.
Given that the deal between Philadelphia and Watford is set to be worth $5.3 million, it appears that he could fill the role left by Guerschon Yabusele, who is slated to be one of the hottest names on the free agency market.
The big stipulation surrounding the return of the French forward is regarding his pay, and the possible conflict in the attempted retention of fellow free agent, however, he is a restricted free agent, Quentin Grimes.
Philadelphia's front office finds themselves in a tough spot, with Grimes reportedly wanting a contract worth $25 million a year, which would hamper what they could offer Yabusele, who played an important role for Nick Nurse last season, averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Regardless of how that unfolds, it appears that they'll have found a solution in Watford, who will surely slot in alongside Joel Embiid.
