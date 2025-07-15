Sixers Exec Speaks on Unresolved Quentin Grimes Situation
What’s the holdup with the Philadelphia 76ers’ restricted free agent, Quentin Grimes?
Nobody can really say. Heading into the offseason, Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office publicly made it clear that retaining Grimes was a priority. Many reports suggested that the Sixers were confident they would get the opportunity to bring back their in-season trade acquisition on a new deal.
The free agency market has been open for quite some time now, and the Sixers still don’t have Grimes under a new contract. The latest rumor about Grimes’ contract demands were that he preferred a salary in the $25 million range. While it wasn’t clear if the Sixers were willing to get close to that ask, it was reported that the Sixers still remain confident in bringing him back.
Late last week, Daryl Morey addressed reporters in Las Vegas and briefly spoke on the Grimes situation. The President of Basketball Ops confirmed that the plan hasn’t changed. Really, that’s all he could say.
"We've had discussions, and discussions recently with his representation, and we hope to work things out,” Morey told reporters, via Philly Voice. “I don’t have much more detail."
When negotiations are ongoing, Morey wisely keeps conversations between the front office and the player’s representation private.
While the delay in retaining Grimes has been slightly unexpected, the Sixers are still in a strong position.
Ahead of free agency, the Sixers extended the qualifying offer to Grimes to make him a restricted player on the market. Grimes wouldn’t sign any offer sheets when teams are typically willing to fork over their biggest offers. While the Sixers could’ve matched any offer, it seems the market isn’t as demanding, which should help Philly with the cost.
If the Sixers can’t manage to get a deal done with Grimes, the veteran could take on the $8.7 million offer for the 2025-2026 season and bank on next summer’s open market, where he’ll be an unrestricted player. It’s not the ideal scenario for the Sixers, but they would still be able to retain Grimes for another run.
When the Sixers acquired Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks last season, he was producing 10 points and four rebounds per game, while knocking down 40 percent of his threes.
Grimes took advantage of a shorthanded situation in Philly, as he produced 22 points and five rebounds per game in 28 matchups.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move