Sixers' NBA Cup Opponents Unveiled
While the Philadelphia 76ers’ regular season schedule has yet to be announced, their opponents for the group stage of the in-season tournament, the Emirates NBA Cup, have.
For the 2025-26 campaign, the Sixers are set to take on the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Brooklyn Nets.
While new, the in-season tournament has been a source of struggles for Philadelphia in the two years since its inception, as they’ve failed to make it out of the group stage. In its first season, the Sixers were drawn against the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the aforementioned Pistons, a group in which they’d finish third with a record of 2-2.
In their second go-around, Philadelphia was pitted against the Nets, Magic, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Hornets, where once again they’d fail to make it over the line with a neutral record of 2-2.
Apart from financial incentives for players and the team alike, winning the newly established tournament remains a target as it would put them in the annals of history alongside the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the tournament format itself, it appears that nothing has changed, with there being a group stage, prior to the knockout rounds, which consists of quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals between the top sides of the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.
Given that the regular season schedule has yet to be released, the same can be said for the In-Season tournament, apart from that it is set to get started on October 31, with the finals taking place on December 16.
