Sixers' Rookie Provides Update on Thumb Injury

Sixers' rookie VJ Edgecombe has provided an update regarding his thumb contusion.

Declan Harris

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) has the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) has the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
VJ Edgecombe's life as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers got off to an impressive start, as the 19-year-old recorded 28 points and ten rebounds in his debut against the Utah Jazz. This is just what the Sixers fan base had hoped for from their third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but it may be the only thing they get to see from Edgecombe in the summer league.

In the days following the Sixers' loss to the Jazz, it was reported that the Bahamian rookie was going to be sidelined due to a right thumb contusion, with the injury not being deemed as serious, but rather as a "day-to-day" matter. The right thumb contusion has seen Edgecombe miss matches against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and most recently the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite missing several matches, the 19-year-old is in good spirits regarding his injury recovery, telling Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin that he's on the right track back to the court.

"“It’s good. Getting better. Every day is a progression," Edgecombe explained. "Just looking forward to getting it to 100% being able to play. That’s the main thing.”

Given that the Sixers have a few days' rest ahead of their match against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, there remains a chance that Edgecombe could take to the court once again before the Summer League wraps up.

Whether or not Edgecombe's absence has impacted the Sixers' lackluster record in the Summer League can certainly be debated, as they've only managed to pick up a single win across their games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

