Sixers’ SL Coach Details VJ Edgecombe’s Experience While Injured

How is the Summer League experience going for VJ Edgecombe while he's out with a setback?

Justin Grasso

Mar 20, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the press conference at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers launched their Las Vegas Summer League schedule on Thursday night, the team debuted without the rookie third pick, VJ Edgecombe.

Since experiencing a setback in Salt Lake City, Edgecombe has been sidelined with a thumb injury. Therefore, he was ruled out in advance of Thursday’s action against the San Antonio Spurs.

Following Philadelphia’s morning shootaround on Thursday, the Sixers’ Summer League coach, TJ DiLeo spoke on the approach for Edgecombe as he recovers.

“He’s not on the court getting the reps, but he’s learning everything,” said DiLeo.

“So, that’s the main thing for young players in the summer league. The biggest goal is to get them acclimated to what we’re trying to do and learning everything we’re trying to do and kind of build that from Summer League.”

After getting his thumb evaluated, Edgecombe was diagnosed with a thumb sprain. He’ll be re-evaluated on Saturday, ahead of the Sixers’ matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Where the rookie goes from there remains to be seen.

Before landing on the Sixers, Edgecombe boosted his draft stock following his lone season at Baylor. In 33 games, the freshman dropped 15 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field. He averaged six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After impressing the Sixers during his pre-draft workout in Philly, Edgecombe shot up the board for many mock drafts. Ultimately, most were correct, as the Sixers snatched him off the board with their third-overall pick.

With a handful of Summer League games in the bag, the Sixers have seen Edgecombe in action just once. It’s safe to say his 28-point, 10-rebound, and four-assist outing was a promising sight for the organization. They hope to soon get him back in game action, as the Sixers continue their Vegas experience this weekend.

