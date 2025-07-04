Sixers Standout Aiming To Improve in Key Area in NBA Summer League
This weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their Summer League schedule against the Utah Jazz. Ahead of the action, one key player touched on using these games as a chance to improve the weaker points of his game.
Headlining the Sixers' Summer League roster is second-year forward Justin Edwards. He is looking to build momentum off his impressive rookie campaign. Edwards shined after going undrafted, playing so well that the front office opted to sign him to a standard NBA contract. Across 44 appearances last season, he averaged 10.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 1.6 APG while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.
While speaking to the media after practice on Wednesday, Edwards opened up on his mindset heading into Summer League. He has set clear goals for himself, one of them being to grab multiple offensive rebounds a game. Edwards is looking to improve in this facet in hopes of creating extra possessions for the Sixers in year two.
“That’s more opportunity for our team,” Edwards told reporters.
As someone with NBA experience, the Sixers will want to look head and shoulders above the competition in Summer League. Based on how he looked last season, he shouldn't have to partake in every matchup. Edwards should look to get a handful of impressive outings under his belt before being shelved until training camp.
Due to the Sixers dealing with a handful of injuries last season, Edwards found himself thrust into a rotation role. With the roster back to full strength, he does not have a clear path to playing time in 2026. Knowing this, Edwards will want to play well in Summer League for an extra boost heading into camp.
The Sixers' first Summer League matchup is slated for Saturday night at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.
