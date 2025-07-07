Sixers Standout Prospect Praises Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
This summer, the most notable addition made by the Philadelphia 76ers was in the NBA Draft. After weeks of speculation of what they were going to do with the No. 3 pick, the front office decided to make the selection themselves and add a young and exciting talent to their core of All-Stars. They'd end up going with guard VJ Edgecombe following an impressive college season at Baylor.
Ahead of his Summer League debut on Saturday, Edgecombe did an interview with Jamiersen Green for the NBA's social media pages. He answered a series of questions about him, praising one of the game's top stars in the process. Among the things the Sixers prospect was asked was who his favorite NBA player is, to which he responded with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
It is not shocking to see Edgecombe go with Edwards as his favorite player, as the two have some similarities. The No. 3 pick is also known for his high-level athleticism and ability to play above the rim as a guard, similar to the Timberwolves star when he first entered the pros. Given their common features, Edwards could certainly be a player Edgecombe admires and tries to model his game after.
In his first taste of NBA action, Edgecombe put together an impressive showing against one of his fellow top picks. Though he wasn't able to lead the Sixers to victory, he proved to the franchise that they made a good decision by drafting him. In the 93-89 loss to the Utah Jazz, Edgecombe posted a stat line of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move