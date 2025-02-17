Pistons' Cade Cunningham Jabs at Former 76ers Forward Tobias Harris
In the midst of their massive roster changeover this past offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers parted way with one of their longer-tenured members. Now in a new situation, Tobias Harris finds himself as a veteran leader on a young squad trying to turn the corner.
Harris first arrived in Philly during the 2019 season, and went on to spend five-and-half years with the franchise. He put up solid numbers during his tenure, but became a bit of a polarizing figure due to his up-and-down. In a position to land Paul George in free agency, the front office decided to move on from Harris.
Harris ended up returning to one of his former teams in free agency, the Detroit Pistons. The journeyman forward has provided a strong veteran presence for the up-in-coming team. Harris has also gotten the chance to play alongside one of the league's emerging young stars in Cade Cunningham.
Cunningham is among the many players showcasing their skills during All-Star Weekend. Along with being selected as a reserve for the game, he partook in the three-point contest as well.
During a media availability on Sunday afternoon, Cunningham fielded a variety of questions. He ended up taking a jab at one of his teammates in the process. When asked who the worst trash talker in the league is, the Pistons star went with Harris.
In his first season since departing from the Sixers, Harris is averaging 13.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 2.2 APG. Just before the All-Star break, the veteran forward got some revenge on his old team. In the Pistons 125-112 win over the Sixers last week, Harris 22 points and nine rebounds.
While the Sixers continue to fight their way into the playoff picture, Harris is on a Pistons squad that is on the cusp of ending the franchise's postseason drought.
