Potential Sixers Target Makes Shocking Reveal Ahead of NBA Draft
After weeks of preparation, round one of the NBA Draft is finally here. On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be on the clock to make a selection with the third overall pick.
Throughout the entire draft process, one of the main prospects the Sixers have been connected to is Ace Bailey out of Rutgers. Though he's been rather polarizing, many analysts believe he still has one of the highest ceilings in the available pool of players.
Bailey has the makings of being a high-level talent on the wing in the modern NBA. He has size and length, standing at 6-foot-9, and is capable of scoring on multiple levels. Across 30 games at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG while knocking down 34.6% of his three-point attempts.
Ahead of round one Wednesday night, a handful of the top prospects addressed the media as they prepare to enter the pro ranks. While speaking with reporters, Bailey made a shocking statement by revealing that he's put on 20 pounds of muscle since his time at Rutgers came to an end.
Adding to his frame will bode well for Bailey as he prepares to go against NBA athletes. This strong base should also help him be more impactful on both ends of the floor in year one.
Leading up to the draft, there is no telling where the Sixers stand on Bailey. They tried to bring him in for a workout and meeting with the organization, but he canceled in the days leading up to his arrival. With the festivities kicking off at 8:00 pm, the anticipation of what Daryl Morey will do is soon coming to an end.