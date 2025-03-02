All 76ers

Quentin Grimes Stat After 76ers-Warriors in Company With Luka Doncic

Quentin Grimes had a big night against the Warriors.

Justin Grasso

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks were one of the most active teams in the NBA trade market this season. Considering they moved their franchise player, Luka Doncic, in a shocking trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs have caught a lot of heat for their personnel decisions.

On Saturday night, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Quentin Grimes had a performance that had NBA fans looking at the Mavericks once again as he thrived during a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Searching for their first win after losing nine straight, the Sixers were big underdogs on Saturday at home. Not only has the team been struggling, but they have also ruled out their superstar center, Joel Embiid, for the remainder of the season.

As the Sixers saw their star duo of Tyrese Maxey and Paul George struggle to get it going versus Golden State, Grimes picked up the slack in a big way.

via @statmuse: Quentin Grimes and Luka Doncic are the only guards this season to record a game with over 40 points, over 5 rebounds, over 2 steals, over 5 threes. The Mavs traded them both away.

The Sixers acquired Grimes ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. After Grimes competed in his final game with Dallas against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was replaced by Caleb Martin, who signed with the Sixers during the 2024 offseason.

Considering Martin has been battling an injury, he’s been racking up absences since the trade. Meanwhile, Martin has played in the Sixers’ last nine games. While all but one of those matchups have been losses, he’s certainly been an intriguing addition for Philadelphia.

In the eight games leading up to Saturday’s action, Grimes has been posting averages of 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists. From three, he’s been putting up six shots per game, knocking down 36 percent of them.

On Saturday against the Warriors, Grimes had a scoring outburst. The veteran produced a career-high 44 points on 18-24 shooting from the field and 6-9 shooting from three. He also had six rebounds and three steals in the 76ers’ win over Golden State.

Justin Grasso
