Reggie Jackson Expected to Find New Team After 76ers-Wizards Trade
On paper, Reggie Jackson is expected to be headed to the Washington Wizards. The move is likely to be temporary.
According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, the Wizards are expected to attempt to reroute Jackson in a separate trade ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.
If the Wizards cannot find another trade partner to take on Jackson, there is a chance he could get waived, allowing him to pick up with another organization on his own terms.
On Thursday morning, the Sixers talked shop with the Wizards and are set to send Jackson and a future first-round pick over to Washington.
In return, the Sixers are expected to land four second-round picks and the two-way guard, Jared Butler.
For Jackson, he exits the Sixers’ organization after seeing the court for 31 games. During that time, Jackson averaged four points and two assists while shooting 34 percent from three.
Considering Jackson is 34 years old with nearly 900 games of experience, it doesn’t come as a surprise he might not fit the timeline for a rebuilding Wizards team.
When the Sixers signed Jackson during the offseason, he was coming off of a two-season stint with the Denver Nuggets. The Sixers looked forward to having a seasoned veteran as a reliable depth piece. In this this case, the Sixers go younger, and load up with draft assets.
Sixers Trade Deadline Recap
- Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin
The Sixers have sent the veteran forward Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks. In exchange, the Sixers acquired the fourth-year player Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick. The draft selection will be the more favorable pick from the Denver Nuggets or the Sixers.
- KJ Martin to Detroit
After re-signing KJ Martin over the offseason, the Sixers have decided to cut ties with the young veteran forward in favor of gaining more financial flexibility. The Sixers are expected to send two first-round picks to Detroit, who will acquire Martin’s salary without ann exchange.
