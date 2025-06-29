Shaquille O'Neal Has a Blunt Theory About Joel Embiid’s Toughness
The conversation has gone on for as long as most of us have been alive, the divide between the 'old-school' and 'new-school' philosophies. Who's the G.O.A.T.? Is it Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Why does every generation hate the next generation's music? When in the heck are the Philadelphia 76ers going to morph into some of those tough and gritty teams that we remember?
At some point, to bridge the gap between the young and old, the old school and the new school, someone must take it upon themselves to serve as some sort of bridge. That won't be happening today, not with this story. Don't blame the platform. Blame the great Shaquille O'Neal.
Shaq Questions Whether or Not Joel Embiid Could Have Played in his Era
It is seemingly unavoidable. Typically, when older and younger NBA fans share each other's company, the conversation transitions to a debate about different eras of basketball and which version is better.
The old school questions the new school's toughness. The new school questions the old school's desire to evolve. The original topic no longer matters as varying opinions take center stage in the discussion.
Rarely is common ground discovered. More often than not, neither side wants to bend. There is rarely a desire to find a connection. Instead, both sides opt for continuing competition.
Take Shaq, for instance. Recently, on an episode of The Big Podcast, the topic turned to whether or not Joel Embiid could have played in O'Neal's era. Shaq described a recent conversation where he told Joel to be more physical and play in the paint more often. Guess how that conversation turned out.
And, with that, harmony between two feuding eras will have to wait for another day. Modern-day NBA players are credited for helping the game evolve into a more visually pleasing product. The older legends believe they would have crushed the news stars had they traveled back in time to their era.
Maybe Shaq is right. Maybe Embiid should be more of a bully, but it's doubtful Joel is altering his game at this stage of his career.
Oh, and by the way... Yes... LeBron is awesome and one of the best of his era, but Michael Jordan is STILL the G.O.A.T. and always will be
