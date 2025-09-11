Sixers' Early-Season Showdown Dubbed 'Must-See'
In roughly six weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their regular season schedule for the 2026 campaign. Still some time before the action, one writer circled one of their opening matchups as one to keep an eye on.
The Sixers will have a lot of eyes on them this season as they attempt to return to a budding contender in the Eastern Conference. Coming off an injury-ridden campaign, the team is hopeful its star trio can get on the floor together and get the franchise back on track.
Aside from their big three, the Sixers' influx of youth is another reason to keep a close eye on them this season. Due to the litany of injuries last year, a handful of prospects saw an extended role. With all that added experience, what form they show up to training camp in is a major storyline.
Along with all their returning players, the Sixers also added to their talent pipeline this offseason. After climbing to No. 3 in the draft lottery, the team nabbed Baylor standout VJ Edgecombe. The high-motor guard now finds himself in a rare situation for a lottery pick, as he landed on a team with championship aspirations.
Before the 2026 season officially gets underway, Brian Martin of NBA.com broke down a handful of "must-see" games through the first few months of the year. The Sixers' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets in the opening week got a shoutout because two top-five picks from this year's draft will be squaring off.
"A matchup between the No. 3 and No. 4 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft when VJ Edgecombe and the Sixers host Kon Knueppel and the NBA 2K26 Summer League champion Hornets in the second game of the season for both teams," Martin said.
While the Sixers did select Edgecombe third overall, it's unknown how big a role he will have to start his rookie year. His development should be a point of emphasis for the coaching staff, but there are also multiple players at his position who need playing time.
Since being drafted, Edgecombe hasn't been fazed by the expectations that come with his situation. He is eager to provide any sort of boost for the Sixers as they look to climb back up the ranks in the East this season.
