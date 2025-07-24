Sixers Fans Curious About Quentin Grimes' Social Media Post
Quentin Grimes has Philadelphia 76ers fans talking this week. He didn’t even need to say anything related to the team.
In a way, he sent out a cryptic message and probably didn’t expect NBA fanbases to react as if he’s giving out hints about his next destination.
via @qdotgrimes: Sometimes you just gotta throw on some cowboy boots
There isn’t much context, but some from Houston took it as a sign that Grimes is thinking about heading back to his home state of Texas.
Sixers fans were hopeful that his mind isn’t changed as he remains a free agent this summer.
@Philly__Nation: No way this ends up going smoothly
@AndrewCBelton: Stay in Philly, you are a perfect fit with Maxey in the backcourt
@JoeBucciSB52: Only if you are wearing them in Philly.
Grimes, a Texas native, played high school and college ball in his home state. After he spent a stint at Houston, he entered the 2021 NBA Draft, where he became the 25th overall pick. Grimes started his NBA career with the New York Knicks.
Last year, Grimes had a stint in Dallas with the Mavericks, where he played 47 games. Eventually, the Mavs sent Grimes to the Sixers ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. After having an All-Star-caliber stretch towards the end of the year, Grimes hit the free agency market with major expectations.
So far, Grimes hasn’t generated a ton of interest on the open market. Even if he landed an offer, the Sixers would have the opportunity to match it.
@Nate_Dog0: Don’t worry guys, Grimes is referring to famous cowboy and former 76er Charles Barkley. Grimes you are a Philadelphia 76er 🔜
@CookedBy1K: ?
@SixersAndrew: Sign the contract bro
The Sixers have made it very clear they want Grimes back in Philadelphia for multiple seasons. The interest seemed mutual, but the young guard wants to lock in a solid deal. Since the start of free agency, Grimes hasn’t been linked to any other team.
It’s unclear what will ultimately happen, but the Sixers still seem to be the favorites to bring Grimes back for another stint in Philadelphia.
Since starting his career in New York, Grimes has averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. From the field, he’s knocked down 44 percent of his shots, and has hit on 38 percent of his threes.
