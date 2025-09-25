Sixers Fans Rejoice Over Latest City Edition Jerseys
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their city edition jerseys for the upcoming season. The jerseys themselves will be the core piece of the Sixers’ celebration of their efforts in the 2001 season, being a close to identical copy of the uniforms they wore that season.
The announcement came after what was a long offseason of potential teasers from the Sixers, posting videos of franchise star Allen Iverson in the iconic jerseys, as well as a teaser image on Tuesday.
The uniforms won’t be the only way that Philadelphia plans to celebrate that season, as earlier in the week, they unveiled a floor design that is heavily inspired by that which was used in the First Union Center.
All of this continues the recent trend of the Sixers celebrating the various eras of their franchise, having celebrated the years the team spent in the Spectrum last season, with a different court layout and jerseys that featured some of the iconic colors of the stadium's logo.
How do the Sixers’ fans feel about the jerseys?
Given that the jerseys had been something that the fans themselves had wanted for quite some time, as could be seen on social media over the years, they were more than happy to see their aspirations come to fruition.
@woodyvsworld: This makes me so happy
@FT_Merchant05: SO HYPE
@ktbkendrick: Fire
@ArkAngel9309: I grew up with these jerseys. Please please please keep using them after this season
@02Triks: Definitely getting this
@chillinbrooke_: About time
@JeffMcDev: Ok now bring back hip hop
@TilleyBrett: Make them the everyday uni!
@henkdontstank: Ngl these go hard
@TuziSZN: Great. Let me get one
When will the Sixers debut their throwback jerseys?
The Philadelphia faithful will have to wait a little bit before they’ll be able to see the Sixers take to the court in the retro jerseys, as they’re set to debut them on Nov. 8 against the Toronto Raptors. That will be the first of 14 times that the Sixers will don the black jerseys, with a comprehensive list of those matches as follows:
Date
Team
11/8
Toronto Raptors
11/9
Detroit Pistons
11/23
Miami Heat
12/4
Golden State Warriors
12/7
Los Angeles Lakers
12/20
Dallas Mavericks
12/23
Brooklyn Nets
1/24
New York Knicks
1/31
New Orleans Pelicans
2/11
New York Knicks
3/3
San Antonio Spurs
3/4
Utah Jazz
3/23
Oklahoma City Thunder
4/12
Milwaukee Bucks
More 76ers On SI
3 Sixers Most Likely to be Traded During 2025-26 Season
Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Slighted in NBA Offseason Poll
Emoni Bates Reacts to Signing Training Camp Deal With Sixers
Sixers Make Flurry of Signings Ahead of Training Camp
Sixers Unveil Allen Iverson-Era Throwback Jersey