Sixers Fans Rejoice Over Latest City Edition Jerseys

The verdict is out regarding the Sixers' new City Edition jerseys.

Declan Harris

Feb 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Former Philadelphia 76ers and hall of fame member Allen Iverson reacts with fans during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their city edition jerseys for the upcoming season. The jerseys themselves will be the core piece of the Sixers’ celebration of their efforts in the 2001 season, being a close to identical copy of the uniforms they wore that season.

The announcement came after what was a long offseason of potential teasers from the Sixers, posting videos of franchise star Allen Iverson in the iconic jerseys, as well as a teaser image on Tuesday.

The uniforms won’t be the only way that Philadelphia plans to celebrate that season, as earlier in the week, they unveiled a floor design that is heavily inspired by that which was used in the First Union Center.

All of this continues the recent trend of the Sixers celebrating the various eras of their franchise, having celebrated the years the team spent in the Spectrum last season, with a different court layout and jerseys that featured some of the iconic colors of the stadium's logo.

How do the Sixers’ fans feel about the jerseys?

Given that the jerseys had been something that the fans themselves had wanted for quite some time, as could be seen on social media over the years, they were more than happy to see their aspirations come to fruition.

@woodyvsworld: This makes me so happy

@FT_Merchant05: SO HYPE

@ktbkendrick: Fire

@ArkAngel9309: I grew up with these jerseys. Please please please keep using them after this season

@02Triks: Definitely getting this

@chillinbrooke_: About time

@JeffMcDev: Ok now bring back hip hop

@TilleyBrett: Make them the everyday uni!

@henkdontstank: Ngl these go hard

@TuziSZN: Great. Let me get one

When will the Sixers debut their throwback jerseys?

The Philadelphia faithful will have to wait a little bit before they’ll be able to see the Sixers take to the court in the retro jerseys, as they’re set to debut them on Nov. 8 against the Toronto Raptors. That will be the first of 14 times that the Sixers will don the black jerseys, with a comprehensive list of those matches as follows:

Date

Team

11/8

Toronto Raptors

11/9

Detroit Pistons

11/23

Miami Heat

12/4

Golden State Warriors

12/7

Los Angeles Lakers

12/20

Dallas Mavericks

12/23

Brooklyn Nets

1/24

New York Knicks

1/31

New Orleans Pelicans

2/11

New York Knicks

3/3

San Antonio Spurs

3/4

Utah Jazz

3/23

Oklahoma City Thunder

4/12

Milwaukee Bucks

Published
Declan Harris is a writer for FanNation's All76ers powered by Sports Illustrated Media Group. In addition to his role covering the Sixers, Declan also writes for CityXtra, covering Manchester City F.C. He is a 2023 Temple University Lew Klein School of Media and Communications graduate.

