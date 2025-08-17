Sixers Featured on List of Top 10 Must-See NBA Games
On Thursday, the NBA released the official schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season. With opening night set for October 21, there are many exciting matchups to look forward to.
CBS Sports’ Jasmyn Wimbish released a list of the top 10 must-see games of next season. One pick is the December 19 match between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
“The Sixers hope to stay healthy this season, but it could be a slow start, as Paul George underwent knee surgery this summer. He's expected to be reevaluated before training camp, so we'll see if he actually misses any regular-season games. If the Sixers are fully healthy, they'll be a solid threat to the likes of the Knicks and Cavaliers near the top of the East. The Knicks can match up against a healthy Joel Embiid and a Sixers team that has the depth. And don't forget the Knicks made the Eastern Conference finals a season ago. It will be a good litmus test for Philadelphia to see where this team is at early in the season and gauge where they may fall in the pecking order of the East.”
Last season, the 76ers finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 24-58 record. Joel Embiid was limited to 19 games due to injuries, a key factor to Philadelphia’s disappointing season.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are top contenders with a core of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York has continued to show improvement throughout three consecutive playoff appearances.
Battle For the Atlantic Division
As suggested, a matchup between the 76ers and Knicks would be a first test for dominance in the Atlantic Division. The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are expected to plummet next season, while the Boston Celtics will be facing hurdles in the absence of Jayson Tatum.
In terms of the Eastern Conference, a win over the Knicks suggests the 76ers could be able to hold their own against the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers were dominant last regular season, and the Pacers made an appearance in the NBA Finals.
Whether the 76ers-Knicks game becomes a must-see will ultimately depend on the health of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. The franchise has yet to find out what its core can accomplish at full strength.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post