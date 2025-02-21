Sixers' G League Team Strikes Trade with Utah Jazz Affiliate
Just as the NBA is set to start the second half of their season with the All-Star Weekend festivities in the rearview mirror, so is their developmental league, the G League.
While the NBA has, give or take, 30 games left in the regular season, the G League has close to half of that as their playoff schedule starts in early April.
Given this, teams have started to make moves to help bolster their roster ahead of potential playoff pushes or title runs, with the Philadelphia 76ers' affiliate team, the Delaware Blue Coats, being no different.
It was announced by the Blue Coats on Thursday afternoon they had conducted a trade with the Salt Lake City Stars, the affiliate of the Utah Jazz, in which they acquired Justin Lewis in exchange for the player rights of Rob Edwards as well as a 2025 second-round pick in the G League's draft.
Lewis was with the Stars for two seasons, averaging five points per game on 41 percent from the field, proving to be a valuable source of rebounds, snagging four boards across his 13 appearances this season.
While the bulk of his experience comes from his time in the G League, he's also spent limited time with the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls' summer league teams over the previous few offseason.
Edwards hasn’t played with the team since early February as he has made several appearances for the Xinjiang Guanghui Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association.
It isn’t known if Lewis will suit up for the Coats when they take on the West Chester Knicks on Thursday night, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
