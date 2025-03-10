All 76ers

Sixers Have New Name Pop Up on Injury Report vs Atlanta Hawks

Kelly Oubre has been downgraded for Sixers-Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Mar 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) reacts after a foul called as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) reacts after a foul called as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers expected the absence of several key players heading into their Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, but the team added a new name to the mix.

Kelly Oubre has been downgraded for the Sixers in Atlanta. The veteran is labeled as out as he deals with a right ankle sprain, according to the official NBA injury report.

While Oubre has been one of the most reliable players for the Sixers this season, he recently missed a matchup on March 3, when the Sixers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. Once the team hit the road for a two-game stint, beginning in Minnesota and ending in Boston, Oubre was back on the court.

Mar 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr (9) controls the ball against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The veteran scored over 23 points in both outings. However, the Sixers entered Sunday night’s game in the midst of a three-game skid. Oubre checked in for just 19 minutes against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. During that time, he shot 3-7 from the field, scoring six points. It was the first time Oubre failed to reach double-digits in scoring since February 4.

This season, Oubre has appeared in 59 games for the Sixers. He’s been posting averages of 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists. The veteran is knocking down 47 percent of his shots.

Oubre is the seventh rotational player to be listed as out in Atlanta on Monday. The Sixers are searching for a second-straight win for the first time since January.

The Sixers and the Hawks tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

