Sixers’ Joel Embiid Makes Supportive Insta Post
The days of Joel Embiid keeping busy on social media are long behind the Philadelphia 76ers star.
While the trolling isn’t totally in the rearview, as he’s still known to crack a joke every now and then, the big man recently put the trolling aside and made a post showing support to multiple local causes.
via @joelembiid: Proud of the @NOMO_foundation youth teaming up with @Rhymeswithreason —so I pulled up with a surprise trip to the @Phillygoatproject to meet the kids and join the BBQ! Love seeing IMOA give back and showing up for the community.
By attending the event, Embiid supported the local nonprofit, NOMO (New Options, More Opportunities), Rhymes with Reason, and the Philly Goat Project.
It was one of Embiid’s rare offseason appearances this year.
Around this time last year, Embiid was gearing up for his Team USA run in the Paris Olympics. Now, the gold medalist is working on making a full recovery from a second knee surgery.
When Embiid entered the 2024-2025 NBA season, he hoped to ease his way into the season and get to the playoffs healthy, after playing in just 39 games during the 2024-2024 season.
Instead, the big man struggled to stay healthy. Embiid appeared in just 19 games. He was shut down for the year with plans to undergo knee surgery for the second season in a row. The Sixers are hopeful Embiid will be back in action by training camp.
For the time being, he’s focused on taking it easy with his time off before it’s time to ramp back up into playing shape.
