All 76ers

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Makes Supportive Insta Post

Joel Embiid spent time supporting several charitable organizations recently.

Justin Grasso

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

The days of Joel Embiid keeping busy on social media are long behind the Philadelphia 76ers star.

While the trolling isn’t totally in the rearview, as he’s still known to crack a joke every now and then, the big man recently put the trolling aside and made a post showing support to multiple local causes.

via @joelembiid: Proud of the @NOMO_foundation youth teaming up with @Rhymeswithreason —so I pulled up with a surprise trip to the @Phillygoatproject to meet the kids and join the BBQ! Love seeing IMOA give back and showing up for the community.

By attending the event, Embiid supported the local nonprofit, NOMO (New Options, More Opportunities), Rhymes with Reason, and the Philly Goat Project.

It was one of Embiid’s rare offseason appearances this year.

Around this time last year, Embiid was gearing up for his Team USA run in the Paris Olympics. Now, the gold medalist is working on making a full recovery from a second knee surgery.

When Embiid entered the 2024-2025 NBA season, he hoped to ease his way into the season and get to the playoffs healthy, after playing in just 39 games during the 2024-2024 season.

Joel Embii
Mar 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) talks with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Instead, the big man struggled to stay healthy. Embiid appeared in just 19 games. He was shut down for the year with plans to undergo knee surgery for the second season in a row. The Sixers are hopeful Embiid will be back in action by training camp.

For the time being, he’s focused on taking it easy with his time off before it’s time to ramp back up into playing shape.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News