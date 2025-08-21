Sixers Land Respectable Grade on NBA Offseason Report Card
After coming way short of their expectations last season, it's been a fairly busy offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although they didn't go out and make a major splash like they did last summer, they still were applauded for their efforts.
In terms of additions, the Sixers' major swing came in the draft instead of free agency. Despite being linked to multiple prospects for weeks, the front office settled on VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick. They also nabbed a more established prospect in the second round in the form of Johni Broome.
Since the trade deadline, the Sixers have put an emphasis on getting younger around their big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. They've managed to accomplish this in recent months, which should yield positive results come the regular season.
Sixers receive fair grade in recent NBA offseason report card
Leading up to the final weeks before training camp, the people at The Athletic compiled a list of offseason grades for all 30 teams. The Sixers walked away with a solid grade, earning a B for their flurry of moves this summer.
None of this matters unless Joel Embiid and Paul George have a run of good health. That being said, I loved Daryl Morey’s draft: VJ Edgecombe has a real chance to become a star-level player and second-round pick Johni Broome should develop into a rotation player. Getting Jabari Walker on a two-way contract is a steal. Trendon Watford will be a good and versatile addition to the group. While you can argue the Sixers need a starting power forward, Philadelphia is a deeper and more athletic team than it was a season ago. But Embiid and George have to be healthy, and there is no way to predict how that will play out.
Losing Guerschon Yabusele was a tough blow, but the Sixers have bounced back rather nicely. Having one more viable wing option could help them, but nonetheless, the roster is in a good place heading into the 2026 campaign.
As is often said when talking about the Sixers, health will be the determining factor for how successful this group will be. That said, with a better blend of stars and youth, they should recover nicely from their injury-ridden season.
