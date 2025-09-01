Sixers' Legend Makes Recent Top 25 List
The past 25 years have seen some legendary figures in the NBA come and go, with some breaking records and others participating in dynasties that will define certain eras in the league's history.
Chisiling down a list of some of the most influential faces from that time period was something that was highlighted in a recent article by CBS Sports' Brad Botkin, James Herbert, and Jasmyn Wimbish. While the list included figures such as LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Dwyane Wade, it also featured a few familiar faces for Philadelphia 76ers fans.
Who from the Sixers made cracked the list?
James Harden
The first former Sixer to make the list was James Harden, who came in at the 15th spot, listed right above Luka Doncic and under Steve Nash. The 36-year-old was a part of Philadelphia's ranks for two seasons, in which he would average 21 points and 10.6 assists per game, which helped result in the Sixers making it to two straight second-round exits in the playoffs.
These weren't the reasons for Harden making it on CBS Sports' list, as they highlighted his usage rate and shooting percentages, as well as breaking out the stepback three, which became somewhat of a signature move for the 16-year veteran.
"For four straight seasons, Harden had a usage rate above 33% (topping out at 39.6% in 2018-19) and a true shooting percentage between 61.3% and 62.6%..." writes Herbert. "When he mastered the stepback 3, he broke conventional NBA defense -- opposing coaches decided to effectively guard him from behind to prevent the stepback and, later, simply trap him in the backcourt to get the ball out of his hands."
Dwight Howard
The second former Sixer to make the list was Dwight Howard, who slotted in at the 18th spot on the list, and is set to enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in early September. One of the stops in his 18-year career was the City of Brotherly Love, having been a part of the 2020-21 roster under Doc Rivers, averaging seven points and 8.4 rebounds across his 69 appearances.
The reason Howard was put on the list was because of the raw domination with which he performed in the opening chunk of his career, which resulted in the 18-year veteran being a defensive powerhouse.
"In five seasons from 2007-2012, he averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game on 59% shooting while winning three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards," writes Ward-Henninger. "His combination of size and athleticism might be the most impressive in league history, putting him on par -- physically, at least -- with the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain."
Allen Iverson
The final ex-Sixer to crack the list was one of the more influential in the franchise's history, as Allen Iverson was penned in at the 20th spot. Iverson was drafted by the Sixers with the first pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and quickly became the face of the team, taking home the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy in his first season, while helping lead Philadelphia to its first NBA Finals appearance since 1983.
It would be his scoring ability and stellar intangibles that landed Iverson a spot on the list, according to Wimbish.
"The fact he managed to lead the league in scoring on four separate occasions and win NBA MVP despite his small stature alone makes his place on this list valid," writes Wimbish. "He might not have been the most efficient scorer, but Iverson's quick first step and athleticism made him difficult to bottle up."
