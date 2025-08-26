Where Did Sixers Star Paul George Land in Latest Forward Rankings?
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers secured one of the biggest names on the market in Paul George. Coming off a season that didn't live up to the hype, the nine-time All-Star has seen his stock take a sizable hit when it comes to his standing in the league.
Upon arriving in Philadelphia, George was viewed as the Sixers' missing piece of the puzzle. Forming a big three with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, many felt they finally had the firepower to get over the hump and make a legitimate run at a championship. Unfortunately for them, things did not pan out this way.
Injuries left the Sixers shorthanded almost nightly last season, with countless key players missing significant time. Among those who spent their fair share of time on the shelf was George. He'd appear in 41 games before being shut down early, averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG in that time.
George's offseason took a hit when he sustained an injury that required surgery, but he remains focused on returning to form for the Sixers in 2026.
Paul George slighted in recent NBA small forward rankings
Ahead of the 2026 season, the people at HoopsHype decided to rank the top 26 small forwards in the NBA right now. George narrowly made the cut, coming in at No. 18. Some of the players just ahead of him include De'Andre Hunter, Trey Murphy, and Jaden McDaniels.
So, although this ranking seems low for a player who will very likely be a Hall-of-Famer one day, factoring in George’s injury troubles over the last year, along with the fact he’s already 35 years old with a lot of miles on him, it’s just hard to project an All-Star season being ahead for the former Fresno State star.
Injuries have been a major roadblock for George in the tail end of his career, but he's still proven to be a versatile wing in the NBA. It's evident that his peak is behind him, but that doesn't mean he can't be a productive piece for the Sixers. Having less on his plate when playing with Embiid and Maxey more consistently could benefit it when it comes to making it through the regular season.
Seeing that they offered him a max contract just one year ago, the Sixers are heavily invested in PG and making sure he gets back to 100%. If he's able to do so, he should climb a couple of spots in these rankings in the future.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post