Sixers’ Lonnie Walker Has Scary Fall vs Toronto Raptors
*UPDATE: Lonnie Walker will not return for the Sixers in Toronto on Wednesday night, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Roughly halfway into the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers saw one of their rotational players go down with a scary fall.
As Lonnie Walker jumped up to grab the ball, he didn’t have enough time to protect himself from the impact of the court. Walker not only landed on his back but also hit his head on the floor after landing.
Walker was down for a moment as he was getting attention from medical staff. The veteran was able to get up and walk using his own power, immediately going back to the Sixers’ locker room to get evaluated.
via @Underdog__NBA: Status alert: Lonnie Walker (head) headed to locker room Wednesday.
Walker's status for the remainder of the game has not been determined just yet.
Walker joined the Sixers at the end of February after spending most of the 2024-2025 season outside of the NBA. Although Walker intended to play for the Boston Celtics for the 2024-2025 NBA season, he found himself waived ahead of opening night.
At the time, there was a lack of interest in the 26-year-old veteran, leading Walker to take his talent overseas for some time. On February 22, Walker debuted for the Sixers with a 10-minute shift. Considering the Sixers have had injury struggles throughout the year, playing time wasn’t hard to come by for the new Sixer.
In the nine games leading up to the Toronto matchup, Walker averaged 21 minutes of action off the bench. He’s attempting nearly nine shots per game with five of them coming from beyond the arc. Walker has shot threes at a 33 percent clip. He is averaging nine points, four rebounds, and two assists with the Sixers.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations