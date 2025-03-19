All 76ers

Sixers Make Decision on Tyrese Maxey's Status vs OKC Thunder

Could Tyrese Maxey make his return against the OKC Thunder?

Justin Grasso

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
A season full of injuries for the Philadelphia 76ers continues on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. At this point, the Sixers have just one All-Star on the roster, who could potentially return to action this season in Tyrese Maxey.

When it comes to Wednesday’s game, though, Maxey is guaranteed to remain on the bench. According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey is still dealing with a finger and a back sprain. He has been ruled out against the Thunder.

The Sixers haven’t had Maxey on the court since their March 3 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. At the time, Maxey had checked in for 23 minutes. He was shooting 2-13 from the field for five points before going down with his back injury after taking a hard fall.

Maxey wouldn’t return to the court in the 119-102 loss against the Blazers. Since then, the Sixers have rolled without Maxey for eight games in a row. Wednesday’s action on the road in Oklahoma City will make it nine.

During the current eight-game stretch, the Sixers have just two wins. They recently lost an overtime thriller against the Houston Rockets. Once again, the Sixers slid down the Eastern Conference rankings, driving them further away from the final Play-In seed.

Tyrese Maxe
Jan 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Sixers are a long shot to make any postseason play at this point. While they might be holding out hope for a Maxey return, the team knows that the other two All-Stars will not be making it back out on the court for the rest of the year.

Joel Embiid continues to deal with lingering knee soreness and swelling. He’ll take an extended period of recovery to get his knee right. As for Paul George, multiple setbacks have plagued him throughout the year. With groin, pinkie, and knee injuries affecting George, the veteran will also get at least the next six weeks off as he works on healing.

The shorthanded Sixers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 PM ET on Wednesday.

