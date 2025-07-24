Sixers Named Best Fit for Longtime Toronto Raptors Forward
With the departure of Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, the power forward position is once again an area of need for the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the free agent pool has dried up some, they've been linked to one interesting name still on the market.
Among the players who still finds themself without a home for next season is Chris Boucher. He's spent the last seven years with the Toronto Raptors, where he helped them secure a championship back in 2019. Despite developing into a quality rotation piece during his time in Toronto, the Raptors have decided not to bring him back as they retool their roster.
Last week, the people at Fox Sports broke down some of the best landing spots for the top available free agents. As a two-way player with good complementary skills, the Sixers were mentioned as a good fit for Boucher.
The 76ers lost forward Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, and Joel Embiid likely won't be ready for the 2025-26 season due to his recovery from a knee injury. Boucher gives Philadelphia somebody who can play big minutes at both power forward and center and start, if need be. He'd be a sly pickup for a 76ers franchise that's trying to keep the light on.
Standing at 6-foot-9, Boucher would be best equipped at power forward. However, his long arms make him an interesting small-ball center option. Last season for the Raptors, Boucher averaged 10.0 PPG and 4.5 RPG while shooting 36.3% from deep on four attempts per game.
Taking a flyer on Boucher could make sense for the Sixers, given his ties to the franchise. He spent years playing under Nick Nurse, which should make him an easy piece to plug into the system. Also, his floor-spacing abilities can give them a different look at power forward from the newly signed Trendon Watford.
Seeing that Joel Embiid and Paul George are still working towards getting themselves right physically, stacking up as much frontcourt depth as possible could be a smart move for the Sixers.
