All 76ers

Sixers' Nick Nurse Visits Manchester City Training Session

While in England, Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse made his way to a Manchester City practice session.

Declan Harris

Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse looks on during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse looks on during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA Summer League in the rear view mirror and the preseason still a month or so away, the offseason is now hitting a dry period, allowing players and coaches alike to relax ahead of the upcoming campaign. This certainly applies to Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Nick Nurse, who is in the midst of a tour with the NBA's Basketball Without Borders camp, doing the rounds in England.

What are Nurse's ties to the British basketball scene?

To the unitiated, Nurse's participation in the campaign might not make sense, however the British basketball scene is something that the Sixers' head coach has benefitted from. In the early 1990's Nurse was a player for the Derby Rams, a part of the British Basketball League, before swapping over to the coaching side of the game, where he'd spend time with the likes of the Rams, Birmingham Bullets, Manchester Giants, London Towers, and lastly the Brighton Bears.

While he'd split time during that chunk of his career with stints in the United States, the United Kingdom is where Nurse would get his first professional coaching experience.

The program itself didn't only bring the Sixers' head coach across the pond, as the likes of Ivica Zubac, Derek Fisher, Tyson Chandler, and WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles as well.

Nurse visits Manchester City's Training Session

Given that the NBA camp is being held in Manchester, the Sixers' head coach had a lot of points of interest he could check out during his stay, one of which was at the Etihad Campus, which is where the English giants, Manchester City, practice.

This is what Nurse would end up doing, as he'd pop in for one of the Cityzen's training sessions ahead of their season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday morning, being spotted swapping jerseys with Pep Guardiola, as well as exchanging pleasantries with centre back Manuel Akanji.

While the Sixers' head coach was standing on the sidelines of the pitch, Guardiola came over joking with Nurse that Joe Mazulla would be jealous, given the connections that Manchester City and the Boston Celtics have had over the previous few seasons.

"Joe Mazzulla will be jealous," joked Guardiola. "He will be jealous."

While the Cityzens start their quest to crown themselves as the champions of the English top flight on Saturday morning, the Sixers still sit a few months out from their match in Abu Dhabi against the New York Knicks on October 2.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Declan Harris
DECLAN HARRIS

Declan Harris is a writer for FanNation's All76ers powered by Sports Illustrated Media Group. In addition to his role covering the Sixers, Declan also writes for CityXtra, covering Manchester City F.C. He is a 2023 Temple University Lew Klein School of Media and Communications graduate.

Home/News