Sixers Prospect Seen Expanding His Game in Offseason Training Clip
Amid Paul Reed's departure, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in need of a long-term center prospect to try and develop. They once again rectified this situation in the second round of the NBA Draft, selecting Adem Bona with the 41st overall pick.
With Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond ahead of him on the depth chart, Bona was someone people expected to see much of during the 2025 season. As a long-term project, he'd develop behind the scenes in year one while learning from the two veterans All-Stars. However, due to injuries up and down the roster, Bona quickly found himself thrust into Nick Nurse's rotation.
Though slightly undersized for the position, Bona held his own as a rim-running center. He'd go on to appear in 58 games as a rookie, averaging 5.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG in that time.
Bona wasted little time getting back to work, as he's already begun his offseason training to begin for year two. On Friday afternoon, he posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of what life is like for him at the moment. During one of the workout clips, Bona can be seen working on expanding his game beyond the arc.
Bona adding a three-point shot would only make him an even more interesting prospect for the Sixers moving forward. Also, the offensive versatility could lead to him seeing the floor next season. If Bona is able to step out beyond the arc to any degree, it opens the door to him being able to play alongside Joel Embiid without clogging the lane.
Whether he adds a three-point shot or not, Bona seems poised to return to the Sixers a more well-rounded player in hopes of remaining a rotation piece in 2026.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Ace Bailey Cancels Pre-Draft Workout With Sixers
NBA Insider Details Ace Bailey’s Canceled Visit With Sixers
Past NBA Stars’ Situations Help Ace Bailey’s Case on Pre-Draft Knock
Sixers Fans Have Strong Reaction to Ace Bailey’s Announcement