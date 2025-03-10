Sixers Provide Latest Medical Update on Paul George
As has been the case for the majority of this season, injuries continue to run rampant through the Philadelphia 76ers' roster. Ahead of the second leg of a back-to-back, the team has provided a new update on Paul George.
PG has dealt with numerous injuries over the course of the year, with groin soreness being his latest ailment. The All-Star forward has missed three of the team's last four games, and it remains unclear when he'll be back.
Before the Sixers take the floor against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the team announced that George will miss at least the next two games. He is slated to be re-evaluated again before their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Per the Sixers:
"Paul George (left groin soreness) will not play tonight at Atlanta or Wednesday at Toronto. He is receiving treatment and continuing to consult with physicians. George will be re-evaluated prior to Friday’s game vs. Indiana."
This latest run on the sidelines continues what has been an up-and-down first year in Philly for PG. He's appeared in 41 games thus far, and is averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG on 43/35/81 shooting splits.
With George out of action for the upcoming stretch, Nick Nurse will have to fill the void left by the star forward. Thankfully, the roster has a handful of wing players capable of taking on more minutes. Among those with an expanded opportunity with PG sidelined include Lonnie Walker, Ricky Council, and Justin Edwards.
With Joel Embiid already shut down for the season, the Sixers will be smart to weigh on the side of caution when it comes to George's eventual return.
