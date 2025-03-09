Sixers' Ricky Council IV Speaks About G League Assignment
On Friday, it was announced that the Philadelphia 76ers would assign Ricky Council IV to the Delaware Blue Coats for their matchup against the Greensboro Swarm later that night.
Council’s assignment would be the second time this season that he had been assigned to the G League, having been sent down for a single game in late January.
Council would waste no time making himself back at home in the Chase Field House, managing to drop a team-high 16 points in the opening two quarters, which was enough to help put the Blue Coats, 58-56, at halftime.
Council would be doing all of this in front of Sixers’ head coach, Nick Nurse, who was sitting courtside for the first half of Friday night’s match.
This offensive production would only continue to climb in the second half, as Council would end the match with a career-high 40 points, doing so on 51 percent shooting from the field.
Unfortunately for Delaware, Council’s career-high wouldn’t be enough to lift them above the Swarm, dropping the match, 107-118, which puts them further down the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 9-18, which is rock bottom.
While trips down to the G League may not be exactly what Council had expected when he signed his NBA contract last year, he feels that it provides him with an experience to refine his love with the sport of basketball.
“I mean it just felt good… to find my love for the game,” explained Council. “It’s tough up there, sometimes you’re playing, you’re not playing, you get thrown in, things don’t go right, you're out for the rest of the game, so just finding my rhythm, finding my love.”
With Council being called back up to the Sixers on Saturday afternoon, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see him appear against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
