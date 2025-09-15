Sixers' Rising Star Finishes As Runner Up At EuroBasket 2025
As things stand, the NBA season sits roughly a month or so away, with all of the off-season fixtures in the rear view window, given the end of EuroBasket 2025 on Sunday afternoon.
While it may take place halfway across the globe, there was solid representation for the Philadelphia 76ers in the final, as Adem Bona took to the court for the Turkish National Team as they faced off against Germany, a match in which they'd lose 83-88.
How did Bona do in the tournament?
Bona made several appearances for the Turkish national team over the course of the continental competition, playing second fiddle to the Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun, going on to average 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game across his nine outings.
This doesn't tell the full tale of the tape for the 22-year-old, as he had two notable performances, with his first being his 12-point outing against Estonia during the Pool Play phase, as well as his other 12-point outing against Germany in the aforementioned final of the competition.
Here's a compact overview of Bona's performances
Opponent
Minutes
Points
Rebounds
Blocks
Latvia
15:15
4
3
2
Czech Republic
14:06
6
2
0
Portugal
15:01
5
3
0
Estonia
17:03
12
4
2
Serbia
7:45
2
0
0
Sweden
13:35
4
4
3
Poland
11:29
5
1
0
Greece
7:38
0
1
1
Germany
19:08
12
1
2
These appearances came after what was a bit of a shaky trip to the NBA Summer League, where Bona would drop 8.6 points and six rebounds per night.
What lies ahead for the 22-year-old?
While nothing is set in stone at the moment, Philadelphia's front office is reportedly mulling over its options for Andre Drummond, who is currently Nick Nurse's first choice to back up Joel Embiid when he needs a rest.
If a move featuring Drummond is made, it could see the 22-year-old play a bigger role in his second year in the league, after he made 58 appearances in his rookie campaign, scoring 5.8 points per game. Granted, Bona played a bigger role down the stretch when both Embiid and Drummond missed time due to their respective injuries, dropping 13.8 points in the final 13 games of the season.
The other options that Nurse has at his disposal for backing up Embiid in the event that Drummond is shipped out would include the recently acquired Trendon Watford, Dominick Barlow, if Nurse wishes to run a small ball lineup, or the recently drafted Johni Broome.
For now, Sixers fans will have to wait until Oct. 2 to get a better look at Bona, as Philadelphia is set to take on the New York Knicks for two matches as a part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.