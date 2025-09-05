Sixers' Rookie Attends Eagles' Home Opener
As the NBA season rolls closer by the day, Philadelphia 76ers' rookie VJ Edgecombe continues to get himself ready for his first season in the league. The former Baylor University star was drafted by the Sixers with the highly coveted third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, with his dual-threat nature on the court being one of his greatest strengths.
These strengths would bleed over to Edgecombe's performance during the NBA Summer League, during both his appearances in the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City legs of the offseason competition. Despite suffering a contusion in his right thumb, which limited the Bahamian to only two appearances, he would go on to average 21.5 points and eight rebounds per game, along with two steals and 1.5 blocks.
While Philadelphia's preseason schedule isn't set to start until Oct. 2, when they are set to be a part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games, taking on the New York Knicks for two matches, Edgecombe has been getting himself settled into the City of Brotherly Love.
Edgecombe's Busy Week at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex
Earlier on in the week, the Sixers' rookie would make his first appearance in the Sports Complex located in South Philadelphia, as he would attend the Philadelphia Phillies' match against the Atlanta Braves, partaking in the first pitch ceremony. This is something that has become something normal for Sixers rookies to do over the last few years, with Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey both sharing the honor.
The Bahamian's next appearance would be on Tuesday afternoon, at the unveiling of the Xfinity Mobile Arena's rebrand from the Wells Fargo Center, as he would field questions from reporters alongside the aforementioned McCain.
Edgecombe's latest appearance would come on Thursday night when the Philadelphia Eagles opened up their season against the Dallas Mavericks at Lincoln Financial Field. The Sixers' rookie uploaded a picture of his view from the Eagles' midfield on the sidelines, showing that yet again he is ready to embrace himself into Philadelphia's sporting culture.
For the Eagles themselves, they would walk away from the match with a win, taking down their division rivals, 24-20. For the Sixers, they'll have some time before their matches in the United Arab Emirates, as their start in the regular season, where they're set to get it going on the road with a match at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22.
