Sixers Rumors: Maxey is Borderline Untouchable in any Simmons Trade

Last season, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey looked to shake up the Sixers' superstars and swap Ben Simmons for former Houston Rockets guard James Harden. While Simmons was an All-Star himself, Harden's pedigree made him more expensive to land, causing the Sixers to offer more than just Simmons.

There were rumored packages that included veteran Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle and the then-rookie Tyrese Maxey. Ultimately, the Sixers lost out on the Harden sweepstakes as Houston moved him to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ever since discussing deals with Houston, Morey never entertained another Ben Simmons trade until the three-time All-Star requested one following last year's disappointing playoff run.

At this point, Simmons has yet to be traded. He also has yet to touch the court to play for the Sixers this season. While Simmons teased the idea of making a return when he's mentally ready to play again, he remains interested in getting traded.

The Sixers are willing to part ways with Simmons, but only if they are getting another star in return. So far, Simmons hasn't demanded a deal significant enough to make. And while Daryl Morey is reportedly willing to put together a package headlined by Simmons to land a notable star -- a player worth that kind of price hasn't become available at this time.

Over the summer, there were rumors that Portland star Damian Lillard or Washington guard Bradley Beal could become available. In that case, the Sixers were rumored to be open to considering putting a Simmons-centric package together, which could include second-year guard Tyrese Maxey.

However, 11 games into the 2021-2022 regular season, it seems Maxey might be untouchable in any Simmons-led package unless Lillard or Beal are realistically available, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. And even that might be a stretch at this point.

"In those conversations with Houston, the Sixers were said to have discussed each of Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in addition to Simmons and multiple future draft picks. Today, though, Sixers staffers have been encouraged by the early returns of Tyrese Maxey as a starting guard, and the 21-year-old would seem to be untouchable in any Simmons trade conversation that didn’t bring back an All-NBA guard such as Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal."

With Ben Simmons absent from the Sixers on game nights, Tyrese Maxey has taken over as the starting point guard. Playing in all 11 of the Sixers' first stretch of games, Maxey has averaged 35 minutes on the floor, putting up 14 points per game, accounting for nearly five assists per game, while turning the ball over less than two times per game.

Not to mention, his defense is much improved compared to last season. Is he an All-Star at this time? Not quite yet -- but the former first-rounder has shown leaps and bounds in his development and has proven he can be a starting point guard in the NBA. While Maxey probably hasn't reached untouchable status just yet, it would take a lot more for a team to land Maxey now than it probably would have a few months ago.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.