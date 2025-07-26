Sixers See Minor Rise in Latest NBA Front Office Rankings
Back in 2020, the Philadelphia 76ers made a big change in the front office when Daryl Morey was brought in to work alongside Elton Brand. While the team hasn't been able to fulfill its championship aspirations, they still find themselves with a respectable spot in recent front office rankings.
Looking at just the past year, it's tough to gauge Morey's work as a GM. Giving max deals to Paul George and Joel Embiid doesn't look great at the moment, but the Sixers have had a lot of big wins in the margins. The front office has drafted well, nabbing promising young talents like Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe.
Morey has also had success in the trade market, most notably turning Caleb Martin into Quentin Grimes at last year's deadline. Because of Morey's work in the margins, the Sixers remain one of the more interesting teams in the Eastern Conference.
As the offseason rolls along, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports provided an updated ranking of all the top front offices in the NBA. After landing at No. 10 back in February, the Sixers have jumped up one spot to No. 9.
We don't think of Daryl Morey as a great drafter because of how veteran-heavy his Houston rosters typically were, but just look at the picks he's made in Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey at No. 21. Jared McCain at No. 16. Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed and Adem Bona in the second round. Justin Edwards as an undrafted free agent. How many teams have done better than that outside of the lottery in the last five years? That success in the draft is largely what is keeping Philadelphia afloat right now.
With their mix of All-Stars and promising young talent, it's hard not to put the Sixers in the top ten. While health is a major catalyst in their success, the roster is set up to be a competitive squad for the foreseeable future. Based on what he inherited five years ago, Morey has done a fine job in Philadelphia.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post