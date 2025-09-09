Sixers Standout Makes Cryptic Post Amid Free Agency Saga
At last year's trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers traded for Quentin Grimes in what was viewed as a small move in the margins. That did not end up being the case, leaving the front office with a tough decision to make this summer.
In his previous stops with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, Grimes proved to be a viable complementary piece as a three-and-D guard. However, upon joining a depleted Sixers team, he showed he could be much more than that.
With an opportunity to be on the ball and have a featured role in the offense, Grimes put together the best stretch of his NBA career. Across 28 games with the Sixers, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, and 1.5 SPG.
This timing worked out well for Grimes, as it was just before he was set to hit restricted free agency. That said, with just weeks before training camp starts, the former first-round pick is still without a contract.
Since the offseason began, there have been numerous reports about the Sixers being adamant about wanting to retain Grimes. While he has shown he could be a valuable piece to the organization, the front office still has to navigate its minimal financial flexibility. This has likely been the main reason why this saga has dragged on into September.
Upon some recent social media activity, there's a chance things could be coming to an end soon.
On Monday, Grimes sent the Sixers fan base into a frenzy with a post on his Instagram story. It was merely a photo of himself from a game this season without any sort of caption. This cryptic post led to endless speculation, with many wondering if it means he'll be signing a deal in the near future.
Given the boost he was able to provide last season, the Sixers should be focused on retaining Grimes moving forward. His production won't mirror what we saw in 2025, but he still has a set of skills that are valuable alongside the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
At this point in the offseason, it's likely Grimes will either work out an extension with the Sixers or accept his qualifying offer ($8.7 million) and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post