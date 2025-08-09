Sixers Star Partners With David Beckham For Snack Product
It's safe to say that Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain has been focused on recovering from the torn meniscus that brought his rookie campaign to an early exit in late November, given that he sat out of the NBA Summer League, and has posted multiple vlogs that show his training regimen.
However, the Sixers guard has found ways to keep himself busy as he has taken the time to promote several products, with one of his most recent being BeeUp, a snack that was created by soccer superstar David Beckham.
What is BeeUp?
The snack itself, as described on the product's website, is geared toward a younger audience that remains on the go, using more natural sweeteners such as honey.
The draw of natural sources for a snack is something that drew McCain to the product, explaining to 76ers On SI that it is something he could've used back when he was growing up, during a stretch of time that his family was trying to shift their diets towards a healthier direction.
"When I was younger, it was so hard to find a healthy snack. My mom tried so hard; she got into her health kick, and we were trying, as a family, to just find something that was on the go..." McCain told 76ers On SI. "Now it's just like a perfect snack for on the go. I use it right before practice. I literally had one this morning when I went to my workout. It's just something easy, and so I'm glad it's like a perfect fit for me."
McCain's Connection to David Beckham
Apart from being a healthier choice, one of the big drawing factors for McCain was getting to work with the aforementioned Beckham, who was the face of an entire generation in England and the soccer world alike, with the Sixers' guard being a big admirer of him, having watched his documentary numerous times during his time at Duke Universtiy.
"It's insane, I watched his documentary like three times in college... it was really like one of my favorite documentaries that I've ever watched," McCain said.
When it was announced that McCain would be a part of the BeeUp team earlier in the Summer, Beckham sent a personal video to the Sixers' guard wishing him well in his injury recovery process, something that meant the world to the 21-year-old.
"To actually get that video that I got from him, and for him to know that I had an injury, like, just all that happening, him being such a legend, it's priceless," McCain finished. "It's the best, best thing I could ask for."
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post