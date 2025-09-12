Sixers Star Paul George Still Viewed Among NBA's Top Forwards
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made a major splash in free agency by signing Paul George to a max contract. Although his first year with the team didn't meet expectations, his perception around the league is still strong.
After putting together an All-Star season where he appeared in 74 games for the LA Clippers, PG was viewed as the final piece for the Sixers. Alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, he formed a trio of All-Stars who complement each other seamlessly. George's addition had many believing the Sixers finally had a proper cast to break through and make a run at an NBA championship.
Almost from the start of the year, it looked as though the Sixers weren't going to fulfill their title aspirations. Injuries left the roster depleted for the majority of the regular season, with the big three missing significant time.
Embiid missed the most time, appearing in only 19 games. As for PG, numerous ailments led to him only playing in 41 matchups in his first season in Philadelphia.
Between the change of scenery and nagging injuries, PG's production saw a significant dip in 2025. He ended the year with averages of 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG on 35.8% shooting from beyond the arc.
Despite the drop off, he is still viewed as one of the top players at his position.
Ahead of the 2026 campaign, the people at The Athletic decided to rank the top 40 wings in the NBA right now. PG just missed the top five, slotting in at No. 6. Those ahead of him were Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.
"Brown will have a massive season ahead of him with Tatum recovering from his Achilles injury. It will also be interesting to see how PG comes back from missing so much time last year," wrote Zach Harper.
During his first year with the Sixers, George showed flashes of still being able to play at a high level. His best showing came in a December victory over the Charlotte Hornets, when he notched 33 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.
Seeing that he suffered another setback during his offseason training, George is still fighting an uphill battle as he attempts to return to form for the Sixers in 2026.
