All 76ers

Sixers' Star Plans to Be At Training Camp

In a recent interview, Jared McCain provided an update regarding his participation in the Sixers' upcoming training camp.

Declan Harris

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) in action against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) in action against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA season nearing closer by the day, various teams around the league have started to get themselves ready for their respective campaigns for the highly coveted Larry O'Brien trophy. The Philadelphia 76ers are no different, as they are set to get ready for their preseason slate of games, two of which will take place overseas as a part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.

Jared McCain takes the rock to the hoop against the Brooklyn Nets.
Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) drives for a score past Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One player who is certain to get themselves ready for the upcoming season is Sixers' guard Jared McCain, who will look to bounce back from what was a strong start to his rookie campaign, which was ended prematurely, due to a meniscus tear in his left knee. Through the 23-game stretch that the former Duke guard featured in during his rookie campaign, he would go on to drop 15.3 points and 2.6 assists per game, managing to drain 38.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The road back from his season-ending injury hasn't been the shortest one, as the 21-year-old would sit out of the Sixers' summer league campaign earlier on in the year as he continued to recover, something that he wasn't too thrilled about, as he had it on his timeline.

"I mean, one of my goals for myself was to try and just get a few games in the summer league," McCain told 76ers On SI earlier in the summer. "It just didn't work out like that in the timeline, but I wanted to play, and it sucks, I didn't get to."

Will McCain partake in the Sixers' training camp?

Jared McCain takes some shots at he recovers from his injury.
Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, it appears that the Sixers' rising star is set to make his return to action in the coming weeks, as he plans to partake in Philadelphia's training camp, as reported by Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

"Yeah, my plan, for sure, is to participate," McCain told Sixers Wire. "I mean, anything can happen, but for right now, I'm on pace, and I'm doing great for that."

The 21-year-old's return to the Sixers' system will see him pair up with some familiar faces on the court, such as Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr, and his mentor Kyle Lowry, as well as some fresh faces, such as VJ Edgecombe, Johni Broome, Jabari Walker, and Trendon Watford, all of whom made the over to the Xfinity Mobile Arena over the course of the offseason.

Apart from their preseason slate of games, the Sixers will start their regular season on the road as they take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Oct. 22.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Declan Harris
DECLAN HARRIS

Declan Harris is a writer for FanNation's All76ers powered by Sports Illustrated Media Group. In addition to his role covering the Sixers, Declan also writes for CityXtra, covering Manchester City F.C. He is a 2023 Temple University Lew Klein School of Media and Communications graduate.

Home/News